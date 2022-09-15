Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $64.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.50. 1,247,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.73.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

