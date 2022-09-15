Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 154 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 49,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

