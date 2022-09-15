Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $31,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 92,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,207. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

