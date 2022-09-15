Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $41,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 436,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888,227. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

