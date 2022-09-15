Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.65. The company had a trading volume of 265,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

