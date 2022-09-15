Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases Shares of 675 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,858. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

