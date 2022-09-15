Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

MAURY stock remained flat at $34.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.50. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

