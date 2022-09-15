Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $8.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.76. 48,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

