Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $325.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

