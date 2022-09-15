Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.72. 30,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.74 and a 200-day moving average of $341.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

