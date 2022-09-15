Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 995,411 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,814,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

