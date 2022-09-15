Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Salesforce by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $273,821,000 after acquiring an additional 86,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $155.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

