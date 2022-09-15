Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 793.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.