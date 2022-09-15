MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$19.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

