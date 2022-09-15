MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $22,736.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00288200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00133864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.