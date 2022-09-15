Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

MAXR opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.