MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Down 7.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.28). Approximately 3,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.77).

MaxCyte Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of £528.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.53.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

