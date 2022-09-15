MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

