Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.