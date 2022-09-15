Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 251.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 656,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.