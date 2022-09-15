Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 5,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medicus Sciences Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSAC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.