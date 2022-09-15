Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 100,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

