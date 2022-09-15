MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

