Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) rose 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 49,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,564,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.