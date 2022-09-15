Memecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $325,967.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

