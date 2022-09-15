Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.50 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 30% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and $1.65 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00020590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,528,704 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

