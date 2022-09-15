MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.
MFA Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.