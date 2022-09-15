MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

