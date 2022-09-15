Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $361.48

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.48 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 520.80 ($6.29). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.27), with a volume of 6,908,695 shares trading hands.

Micro Focus International Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 362.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

