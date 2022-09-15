Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

