Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $16.74 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

