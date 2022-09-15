Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 79,088 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,088 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 996,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.