Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

HIE stock remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,358. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

