Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
HIE stock remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,358. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
