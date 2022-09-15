MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,946 shares of company stock valued at $272,928. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

