Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Update

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 1,290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.2 days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
MNRIF stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Thursday. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
About Minor International Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minor International Public (MNRIF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.