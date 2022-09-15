Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Update

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 1,290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.2 days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

MNRIF stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Thursday. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

