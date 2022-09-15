Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 147,497 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.07% of NuStar Energy worth $48,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

