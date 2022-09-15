Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 45,334 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Baidu worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

