Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

ABBV opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

