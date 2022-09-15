Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $59.55 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $59,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AECOM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

