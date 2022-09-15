Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 268,279 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $53,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

