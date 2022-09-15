Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,503 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $46,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $135.48 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,040 shares of company stock worth $51,239,859. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

