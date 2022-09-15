Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 506,746 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 506,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $64,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,795,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

