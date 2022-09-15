Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 878,789 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 878,789 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of EnLink Midstream worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLC. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

