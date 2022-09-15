Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

