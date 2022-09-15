Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 322 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.21. 135,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. The company has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

