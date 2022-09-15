Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.4 %

LULU stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.26. 33,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,638. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

