Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 41,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

