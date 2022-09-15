Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.75. 70,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

