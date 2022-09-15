Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,633. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

