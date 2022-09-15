Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 94,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

