Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 94,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
