Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 50,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,241. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.